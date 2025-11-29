Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALFVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Alfa Laval Price Performance
About Alfa Laval
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
