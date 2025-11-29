Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALFVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Alfa Laval alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval Price Performance

About Alfa Laval

ALFVY opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. Alfa Laval has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.