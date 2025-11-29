Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5006 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a 2.4% increase from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.49.
Alerian MLP ETN Price Performance
AMJB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 11,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,144. Alerian MLP ETN has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.
Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile
