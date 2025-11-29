Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2025

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5006 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a 2.4% increase from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Alerian MLP ETN Price Performance

AMJB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 11,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,144. Alerian MLP ETN has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.

Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB)

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.