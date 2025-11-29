Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 42.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after buying an additional 850,719 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.31.

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 436,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,754,100. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $26,499,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713.30. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,676,514 shares of company stock valued at $204,832,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $116.80 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

