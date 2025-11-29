Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
AEM opened at C$243.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$232.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$195.65. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$110.70 and a 1 year high of C$263.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of C$4.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.
