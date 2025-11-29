Adient (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,736.75. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ADNT opened at $19.46 on Friday. Adient has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 22.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 823,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 166,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Adient by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,215,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,517,000 after buying an additional 328,555 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,174,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after buying an additional 272,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 184.2% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after buying an additional 1,503,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Adient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

