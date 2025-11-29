Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,637,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Accenture by 63.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,408,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,966,000 after buying an additional 781,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.16 and its 200-day moving average is $269.01. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

