844 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total transaction of $10,874,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $85,870,774.08. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 762,995 shares of company stock valued at $235,840,503. 17.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $274.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. President Capital upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.63.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

