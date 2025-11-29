3,686 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,686 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,713,446,000 after buying an additional 339,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,259,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,362,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $650,960,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $404,288,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.0%

Quanta Services stock opened at $464.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $469.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price target on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,209.67. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

