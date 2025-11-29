31,233 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April $ZAPR Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April (NYSEARCA:ZAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.98% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April during the second quarter worth $1,246,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the second quarter worth $1,134,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April in the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April Stock Performance

ZAPR opened at $25.64 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr April Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr April (ZAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAPR was launched on Mar 31, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

