310 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,549.76. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,351.71. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO opened at $239.43 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $249.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

