23,345 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,941,000 after buying an additional 1,295,825 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,078,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,035,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,509,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after purchasing an additional 70,557 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 28.9% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 4,715,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after buying an additional 369,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 355,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $5,825,845.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,533,568 shares in the company, valued at $74,395,850.88. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,708.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 343,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,344.72. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,582,116 shares of company stock worth $122,276,938. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $19.40 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

