1,911 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $91,087,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in US Foods by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,003,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 27.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 244,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE USFD opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $85.11.

Insider Activity at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,520. The trade was a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

