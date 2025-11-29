16,910 Shares in First Busey Corporation $BUSE Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 45.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,096,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,706,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,731,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after buying an additional 608,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,276,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUSE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Busey from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Insider Activity

In other First Busey news, CAO Scott A. Phillips purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,254. This trade represents a 135.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 86,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,230.80. This represents a 3.58% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Busey Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

