1,525 Shares in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF $SYFI Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $185,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $445,000.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SYFI opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Profile

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

