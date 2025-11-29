14,209 Shares in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,859.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 385.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 446.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NNE opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 6.80. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.