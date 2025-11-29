14,209 Shares in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 2,859.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 385.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 446.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NNE opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 6.80. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $60.87.
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
