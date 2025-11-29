1,391 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Bought by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the second quarter worth about $3,561,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Strategy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,967,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.80.

Strategy Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $178.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.14. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $166.01 and a 52 week high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. The business had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,728. This represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,380 shares of company stock worth $3,632,719 and sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

