130,355 Shares in PodcastOne, Inc. $PODC Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PodcastOne by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in PodcastOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in PodcastOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PodcastOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NASDAQ PODC opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of -0.06. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

