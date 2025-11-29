103,189 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. $HIMX Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 103,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 42,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIMX stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on HIMX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

