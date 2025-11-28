Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,759 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $32,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,951,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,713,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,421,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Communications by 41.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 63.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 830,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Communications stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $91.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $6,070,561.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $839,818.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,785.06. This trade represents a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,373 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,579. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

