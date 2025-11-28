Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.09 and a quick ratio of 15.08. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $114.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.21. Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 73.90% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

