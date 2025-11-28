YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 2nd (NYSEARCA:CRSH)

Shares of YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRSH – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.
NYSEARCA CRSH opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.42.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a yield of 10,159.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th.
The YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (CRSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide current income and indirect exposure to declines in Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral.
