YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 2nd (NYSEARCA:CRSH)

Shares of YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRSH – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CRSH opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.42.

YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a yield of 10,159.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:CRSH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.24% of YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (CRSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide current income and indirect exposure to declines in Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral.

