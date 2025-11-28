Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,315 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $249,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 950.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 90.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day moving average of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $154.27.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

