XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.69 Million Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in America Movil in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in America Movil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in America Movil during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in America Movil by 34.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of America Movil from $21.10 to $23.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup cut America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 price objective on America Movil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, America Movil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

America Movil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 billion. America Movil had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.2811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About America Movil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

