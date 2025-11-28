XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 52,922 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 213.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 11.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,570,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,271,000 after buying an additional 259,330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,701,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

VRRM stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The company had revenue of $261.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

