XTX Topco Ltd Invests $2.04 Million in Planet Labs PBC $PL

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 334,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.11% of Planet Labs PBC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 54.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 653,173 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. LBP AM SA lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 135,680 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eleva Capital SAS purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.99. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.Planet Labs PBC’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded Planet Labs PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.26.

In other news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,288,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,066.50. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

