XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.91 Million in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,559 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 144.6% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 53,302 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 5,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $249,520.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 13.75%.The business had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Zacks Research raised Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

