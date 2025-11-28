XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. $RCAT

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) by 510.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,982 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.26% of Red Cat worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Red Cat by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 28,681.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RCAT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Red Cat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Red Cat from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Red Cat Price Performance

Red Cat stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Red Cat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher R. Moe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 73,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,768.03. This trade represents a 29.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $611,000 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Cat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.