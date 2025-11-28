XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 355.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas Company has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $466.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

