XTX Topco Ltd Grows Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,121,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,429,000 after purchasing an additional 183,493 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 70.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,546,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,673,000 after buying an additional 641,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $722,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CNO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $2,006,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 671,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,694,392.08. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.1%

CNO opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.94. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.