XTX Topco Ltd Buys 34,058 Shares of OneStream, Inc. $OS

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,058 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in OneStream were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of OneStream in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OneStream by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in OneStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OneStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in OneStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

Insider Transactions at OneStream

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $170,185.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,336.49. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ken Hohenstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 997,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,088.78. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 118,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

OneStream Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:OS opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. OneStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.10.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.16 million. OneStream had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 14.50%.OneStream’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of OneStream from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

OneStream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

