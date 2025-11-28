XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.3% in the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $241.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

