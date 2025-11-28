XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,453,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,576,000 after acquiring an additional 438,131 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $123,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,172.52. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,857,302.40. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $628,380. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $63.59.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

