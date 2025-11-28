XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of H. B. Fuller at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in H. B. Fuller by 141.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in H. B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in H. B. Fuller by 20.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in H. B. Fuller by 23.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 119.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get H. B. Fuller alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H. B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,700.26. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $413,038.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,165.58. This represents a 42.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H. B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $58.71 on Friday. H. B. Fuller Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.49%. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About H. B. Fuller

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H. B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.