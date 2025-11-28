Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $19,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $787,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $73.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 39,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,554.18. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $98.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

