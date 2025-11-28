Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,478 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $23,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $215.34 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.32. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $457,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,394.96. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,342,310.98. The trade was a 42.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

