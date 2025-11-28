Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Down 11.3% – What’s Next?

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) traded down 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. 2,620,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,480.
Whitbread Price Performance
Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 EPS for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Whitbread
In other Whitbread news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,974 per share, with a total value of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson bought 10,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Whitbread
Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest
hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels
and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in
59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable
prices in great locations.
People are at the heart of our business. We employ over
38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels
across the UK and Germany.
