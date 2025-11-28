Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,147 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Welltower worth $119,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $206.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $207.01.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Loop Capital set a $196.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

