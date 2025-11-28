Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ODDITY Tech (ODD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ: ODD) recently:

11/22/2025 – ODDITY Tech was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2025 – ODDITY Tech had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – ODDITY Tech had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – ODDITY Tech had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – ODDITY Tech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2025 – ODDITY Tech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – ODDITY Tech had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – ODDITY Tech had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – ODDITY Tech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

