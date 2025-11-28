WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.8940. 183,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 545,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBTN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.21 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $187,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 193.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,132,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

