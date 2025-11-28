WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 780,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,691 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,858,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TD opened at $83.40 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TD. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

