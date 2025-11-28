WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 4,015 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

BMY stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

