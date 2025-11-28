WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 66,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDJ opened at $9.13 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $9.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

