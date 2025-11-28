WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF $FIDI

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 92.4% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of FIDI stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.70.

About Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

