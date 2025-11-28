WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

