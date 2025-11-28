WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 21,525 Shares of Electrovaya Inc. $ELVA

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Electrovaya were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELVA. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electrovaya by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electrovaya by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electrovaya by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 308,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 125,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Electrovaya by 100.0% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Electrovaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Electrovaya stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a P/E ratio of 155.72 and a beta of 1.55. Electrovaya Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

