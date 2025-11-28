WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $14.51 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 4.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after purchasing an additional 794,388 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after acquiring an additional 609,748 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 43.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,476,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,811,000 after purchasing an additional 754,689 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,005.34. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

