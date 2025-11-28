WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $104.71 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $259.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In other news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,475.02. The trade was a 25.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

