Wayfair Inc. $W Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 1,754.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 117,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 111,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 15,266.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $215,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $15,886,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 729,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,222,899.67. The trade was a 17.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,223,412.16. The trade was a 17.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 955,959 shares of company stock valued at $88,260,274 over the last three months. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Shares of W stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

