Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $738,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,546.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 34,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $1,855,588.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,800. This represents a 31.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,128,936. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of WTS opened at $277.71 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.59 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $611.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.