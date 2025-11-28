Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 24.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $83.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

